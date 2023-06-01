 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SoundStorm update for 1 June 2023

Version 0.8.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11307479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a combo system
Judges precision of the beat
Particles fly to enemy
Star collectables
Adjusted the animation before a beat
New game over screen and music
The hardest 2 acts are a bit easier

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2202401 Depot 2202401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2202402 Depot 2202402
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link