VBOX Sim update for 12 June 2023

Release V1.1.25

Build 11307306

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Features
  • F1 2022 support.
  • Manual game selection: In the help tab "Game Select" dropdown has been added which will force VBOX Sim to only look for that game.
  • Custom telemetry port for Codemasters games: If a game from the F1 series is selected with manual game selection an option to change the UDP port used to communicate will be shown as a means of providing compatibility with other applications interacting with them.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a couple of issues relating to data received from Assetto Corsa Competizione.
  • Fixed a couple of issues where the detected game would repeatedly switch causing logging to stop.
  • Fixed a couple of issues around the handling of the iRacing data stream which could cause errors in logged data.
  • Fixed several issues which could prevent a successful ibt vbo merge resulting in lower accuracy vbo data.
  • Fixed several issues around communication with the VBOX LapTimer which could result in it not detecting a change in games, not receiving updates, or VBOX Sim logging stopping.
  • Various stability improvements.

