Release V1.1.25

New Features
- F1 2022 support.
- Manual game selection: In the help tab "Game Select" dropdown has been added which will force VBOX Sim to only look for that game.
- Custom telemetry port for Codemasters games: If a game from the F1 series is selected with manual game selection an option to change the UDP port used to communicate will be shown as a means of providing compatibility with other applications interacting with them.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a couple of issues relating to data received from Assetto Corsa Competizione.
- Fixed a couple of issues where the detected game would repeatedly switch causing logging to stop.
- Fixed a couple of issues around the handling of the iRacing data stream which could cause errors in logged data.
- Fixed several issues which could prevent a successful ibt vbo merge resulting in lower accuracy vbo data.
- Fixed several issues around communication with the VBOX LapTimer which could result in it not detecting a change in games, not receiving updates, or VBOX Sim logging stopping.
- Various stability improvements.
Changed files in this update