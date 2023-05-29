 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bloons TD Battles 2 update for 29 May 2023

Update 1.10.4 is now rolling out - Patch Notes!

Share · View all patches · Build 11306927 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • VIP & Universal XP removed
  • VIP is no longer available for purchase
  • VIP will continue to function as normal for those who already have it until the end of Season 13.
  • Universal XP is no longer earned from matches or gained from the daily reward, events etc.
  • Universal XP can still be spent on Tower Mastery items for the remainder of the season. At the end of Season 13, it will be converted into Tower XP and spread equally across all your unlocked towers.
  • See the announcement post here for full details

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed crash when drawing track arrows on the COBRA Command map
  • Fixed Mortar Monkey’s burny stuff dealing too much damage before tier 4.
  • Fixed Agent Jericho’s decoy being dismissed too early on COBRA Command if the secret passage was open.
  • Fixed Wizard Monkey’s Wall of Fire not being extinguished by purple bloons.

Happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

Bloons TD Battles 2 Win Depot 1276391
  • Loading history…
Bloons TD Battles 2 OSX Depot 1276392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link