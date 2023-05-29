Update 1.10.4 is now rolling out - Patch Notes!

General Changes
- VIP & Universal XP removed
- VIP is no longer available for purchase
- VIP will continue to function as normal for those who already have it until the end of Season 13.
- Universal XP is no longer earned from matches or gained from the daily reward, events etc.
- Universal XP can still be spent on Tower Mastery items for the remainder of the season. At the end of Season 13, it will be converted into Tower XP and spread equally across all your unlocked towers.
- See the announcement post here for full details
Bug Fixes
- Fixed crash when drawing track arrows on the COBRA Command map
- Fixed Mortar Monkey’s burny stuff dealing too much damage before tier 4.
- Fixed Agent Jericho’s decoy being dismissed too early on COBRA Command if the secret passage was open.
- Fixed Wizard Monkey’s Wall of Fire not being extinguished by purple bloons.
Happy gaming!
Changed files in this update