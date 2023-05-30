 Skip to content

Solargene update for 30 May 2023

v0.12.32

Build 11306297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • fixed staff getting stuck in open doors

0.12.31

  • localization fixes
  • engine update to version 4.27.2
  • fixed the construction of blocks of rooms outside the orbital station

0.12.30

  • fixed an excessive number of shuttles at the departure of tourists

0.12.29

  • fixed excessive number of shuttles when selling goods
  • fixed the display of the amount when selling the product

0.12.28

  • fixed repair of robots on switched-off tables

0.12.27

  • fixed treatment on disabled surgical tables

