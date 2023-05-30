0.12.32
- fixed staff getting stuck in open doors
0.12.31
- localization fixes
- engine update to version 4.27.2
- fixed the construction of blocks of rooms outside the orbital station
0.12.30
- fixed an excessive number of shuttles at the departure of tourists
0.12.29
- fixed excessive number of shuttles when selling goods
- fixed the display of the amount when selling the product
0.12.28
- fixed repair of robots on switched-off tables
0.12.27
- fixed treatment on disabled surgical tables
