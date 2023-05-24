Bring Your Avatar to a New World——2.5D Skybox

Share · View all patches · Build 11306095 · Last edited 24 May 2023 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy

——2.5D Skybox

What is Skybox in VTuber Maker

The 2.5D Skybox in VTuber Maker is a 360 degree panoramic picture, and the avatar is like entering another 3D world. You can choose to automatically rotate the scene, switch props to combine more creative ideas.

Some Examples

Entry: VTuber Maker > Room > 2.5D

Gege in quiet small town



2.Maria in space

Lucife in magic castle



Note

Some skyboxes and props is paid to use The background blur tool is temporarily unavailable in 2.5D [ADD NPC] feature is now not supported in 2.5D [Hand Tracking] issue happened in 2.5D, we don't recommend opening hand tracking in 2.5D now

We will fix these three known issues in the next update.