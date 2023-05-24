Bring Your Avatar to a New World——2.5D Skybox

VTuber Maker updated a new feature
——2.5D Skybox
What is Skybox in VTuber Maker
The 2.5D Skybox in VTuber Maker is a 360 degree panoramic picture, and the avatar is like entering another 3D world. You can choose to automatically rotate the scene, switch props to combine more creative ideas.
Some Examples
Entry: VTuber Maker > Room > 2.5D
- Gege in quiet small town
2.Maria in space
- Lucife in magic castle
Note
- Some skyboxes and props is paid to use
- The background blur tool is temporarily unavailable in 2.5D
- [ADD NPC] feature is now not supported in 2.5D
- [Hand Tracking] issue happened in 2.5D, we don't recommend opening hand tracking in 2.5D now
We will fix these three known issues in the next update.
Changed files in this update