[Beta] New features, and bug fixes! - 05/24/2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Exorcists!

We're rolling out an update on the beta "public test" branch! New features, additions, bug fixes – it's all there - and the patch notes are available right after.

While you're exploring the improvements, we're hard at work on a new map:

Not to mention the improved shadows in this update...

Before:



After:



We've also got a big project underway for Ghost Exorcist INC, where we're putting supernatural interactions in the spotlight. Stay tuned!

As a reminder, the "public test" beta is accessible by going to your Steam library, right-clicking -> Properties on Ghost Exorcism INC, going to the "Beta" tab, and selecting "public-test" from the dropdown list. An update will then launch to allow you to play in advance with the new features available in this patchnote.

New Feature: Favorite Equipment! You can now mark equipment as "Favorite" by clicking the heart icon when the item is selected. Additionally, we've introduced a new button that automatically spawns one of each item from your favorites list.

New Photo Category: Invisible Cursed Objects. You can now see and photograph Invisible Cursed Objects using the Photo Camera. These objects will behave like normal cursed objects once they're made visible by the Instant Camera's flash.

We've adjusted some of the pentagrams, infestations, and surface writings/drawings on various maps. These should be easier to find now.

We've expanded the number of unique spawn locations in the "deposit zone", allowing more large objects to spawn without stacking on top of each other.

Players will no longer receive secondary objectives to "witness an entity hit/break a door" when the only entity present is a Memory.

The keybindings displayed on the Tutorial and Hub boards will now accurately reflect any custom keybindings set by players. We now support additional keys for both QWERTY and AZERTY layouts.

We've fixed a bug that made some players' custom keybindings appear to reset upon starting a contract.

We've fixed issues with salt piles and lit incense on the floor, which sometimes wouldn't activate on entities that had these steps in their exorcism process.

(All Maps) We've fixed over 80 miscellaneous issues across various maps, including missing textures, incorrect textures, decoration adjustments, lighting problems, decoration placement issues, and low texture resolutions. The huge amount of minor map corrections is simply too extensive to list here.

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

Thank to our amazing players, the achievements are now translated to Czech (TheCoolestDuck), Dutch (Joshua) and Russian (Oliver A.) !

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.