木夕镇的午夜轮回Midnight cycle in Muxi Town update for 24 May 2023

Update instructions on May 24, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11305964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1. We have added a comprehensive collection system for guidebooks to the game based on the player's suggestions, and it is not affected by reopening the game or shifting gears, which is very good ̀ ㅂ• ́)و ✧！ Mom, don't worry anymore. I won't be able to collect the entire route.
We have optimized the shortcomings in the game: some save points default to save, and players often overwrite old saves when reading files and fast forwarding
Now changed to full archive reminder function, default to no archive
We have optimized the text of some characters and added subtle colored eggs to the route of the girl character, which only interesting players can discover
We have optimized some of the original plot into routes, and now we can see a total of 24 routes in the guidebook!
We added a texture ~~ at the end of the game, although there was still some grass growing due to limited abilities
~~ We will continue to update and improve in the future. Thank you for playing and looking forward to your sincere comments and comments. Suggestions are also very welcome!

Changed files in this update

