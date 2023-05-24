- Fixed the lighting effect position of "Wisp Lantern" is not correct
- Fixed an issue that minimap is blackout when player is dead at underground
- Fixed an issue that the game crashed if there is a ship on port/harbor planned construction site
VISM Playtest update for 24 May 2023
Hot fix version 0.6.3.3
