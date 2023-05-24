 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VISM Playtest update for 24 May 2023

Hot fix version 0.6.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11305799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the lighting effect position of "Wisp Lantern" is not correct
  • Fixed an issue that minimap is blackout when player is dead at underground
  • Fixed an issue that the game crashed if there is a ship on port/harbor planned construction site

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2253701 Depot 2253701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link