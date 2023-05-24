 Skip to content

觅仙 update for 24 May 2023

[Version 1.11 has been released] Performance optimization and adjustment

  1. Reduce the refresh frequency and quantity of non elite and boss monsters;

  2. Improved monster attack growth and reduced health growth;

  3. Optimize the efficiency of some triggering blessings and high-frequency spells;

  4. Fixed the issue of not correctly "exchange" but "buy" when exceeding the upper limit of the weapons;

  5. Fixed the issue of abnormal devouring by devouring demons;

  6. Fixed the issue of the death of the banshee due to resurrection, resulting in the death of the adventure card;

  7. Fixed some issues with incorrect blessings values;

  8. Corrected some text errors;

  9. When the Tower enters the next level, all magic tools will be cooled to zero and will be triggered directly;

  10. Fixed the issue of accidental loss of character levels in the Tower;

  11. Fixed the issue of monster skill effects not displaying due to transparency adjustment.

Thank you for your support Wishing everyone a smooth journey!
If you have any questions or suggestions, please mail to us.

