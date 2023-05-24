[Version 1.11 has been released] Performance optimization and adjustment

-
Reduce the refresh frequency and quantity of non elite and boss monsters;
-
Improved monster attack growth and reduced health growth;
-
Optimize the efficiency of some triggering blessings and high-frequency spells;
-
Fixed the issue of not correctly "exchange" but "buy" when exceeding the upper limit of the weapons;
-
Fixed the issue of abnormal devouring by devouring demons;
-
Fixed the issue of the death of the banshee due to resurrection, resulting in the death of the adventure card;
-
Fixed some issues with incorrect blessings values;
-
Corrected some text errors;
-
When the Tower enters the next level, all magic tools will be cooled to zero and will be triggered directly;
-
Fixed the issue of accidental loss of character levels in the Tower;
-
Fixed the issue of monster skill effects not displaying due to transparency adjustment.
