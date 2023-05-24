[Version 1.11 has been released] Performance optimization and adjustment

Reduce the refresh frequency and quantity of non elite and boss monsters;

Improved monster attack growth and reduced health growth;

Optimize the efficiency of some triggering blessings and high-frequency spells;

Fixed the issue of not correctly "exchange" but "buy" when exceeding the upper limit of the weapons;

Fixed the issue of abnormal devouring by devouring demons;

Fixed the issue of the death of the banshee due to resurrection, resulting in the death of the adventure card;

Fixed some issues with incorrect blessings values;

Corrected some text errors;

When the Tower enters the next level, all magic tools will be cooled to zero and will be triggered directly;

Fixed the issue of accidental loss of character levels in the Tower;