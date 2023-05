Share · View all patches · Build 11305566 · Last edited 24 May 2023 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

The "Craftsman's Day" event has started.

The event "Secrets of Malachite" has been completed.

Removed the health recovery of world bosses when returning to a place.

A filter for recipes by level has been added to the professions window.

We wish you a pleasant game!