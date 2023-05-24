Ugmania 0.8.2 Out in Beta

Ugmania 0.8.2 is now out in the beta branch! It can be accessed by right-clicking the game in the library list, heading to properties>betas, and opting into the new beta branch. It will be in Beta until any significant game-breaking bugs are gone (I learned my lesson).
It includes:
- Many new weapons, all of them expanding the ranged class! These come in the form of guns, crossbows, shotguns, and even laser guns!!!
- 3 new armour sets to buff ranged weapon users
- Added a new boss: Biohazardous Behemoth. This massive slime can be summoned on Wasteland planets, and is an alternative to Wyrm.
- Fixed save file loading: any errors will not stop the rest of the save file loading
- Updated the version text
- Revamped some world generation to make it more extreme and hilly to make it more interesting
- Changed caves completely, they are now one large cave, and have new features inside.
- Fixed crashing when enemies try to fire at you at point blank range
- Buffed several melee weapons
- Nerfed Crystal tiara+aurum armour loadout damage boosts
- Made Infernal armour give more damage boost to melee
- Reworked the Flameberge, now charges up in day and does tons of damage.
- Made snowman snipers finally drop their sniper rifle!!!
- New lore expanding on the Ugs
- Made it more obvious that villagers brains get boosted upon beating Wyrm
Changed depots in beta branch