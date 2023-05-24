Ugmania 0.8.2 Out in Beta

Ugmania 0.8.2 is now out in the beta branch! It can be accessed by right-clicking the game in the library list, heading to properties>betas, and opting into the new beta branch. It will be in Beta until any significant game-breaking bugs are gone (I learned my lesson).

It includes:

Many new weapons, all of them expanding the ranged class! These come in the form of guns, crossbows, shotguns, and even laser guns!!!

3 new armour sets to buff ranged weapon users

Added a new boss: Biohazardous Behemoth. This massive slime can be summoned on Wasteland planets, and is an alternative to Wyrm.

Fixed save file loading: any errors will not stop the rest of the save file loading

Updated the version text

Revamped some world generation to make it more extreme and hilly to make it more interesting

Changed caves completely, they are now one large cave, and have new features inside.

Fixed crashing when enemies try to fire at you at point blank range

Buffed several melee weapons

Nerfed Crystal tiara+aurum armour loadout damage boosts

Made Infernal armour give more damage boost to melee

Reworked the Flameberge, now charges up in day and does tons of damage.

Made snowman snipers finally drop their sniper rifle!!!

New lore expanding on the Ugs

Made it more obvious that villagers brains get boosted upon beating Wyrm