Ugmania update for 24 May 2023

Ugmania 0.8.2 Out in Beta

Build 11305549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ugmania 0.8.2 is now out in the beta branch! It can be accessed by right-clicking the game in the library list, heading to properties>betas, and opting into the new beta branch. It will be in Beta until any significant game-breaking bugs are gone (I learned my lesson).
It includes:

  • Many new weapons, all of them expanding the ranged class! These come in the form of guns, crossbows, shotguns, and even laser guns!!!
  • 3 new armour sets to buff ranged weapon users
  • Added a new boss: Biohazardous Behemoth. This massive slime can be summoned on Wasteland planets, and is an alternative to Wyrm.
  • Fixed save file loading: any errors will not stop the rest of the save file loading
  • Updated the version text
  • Revamped some world generation to make it more extreme and hilly to make it more interesting
  • Changed caves completely, they are now one large cave, and have new features inside.
  • Fixed crashing when enemies try to fire at you at point blank range
  • Buffed several melee weapons
  • Nerfed Crystal tiara+aurum armour loadout damage boosts
  • Made Infernal armour give more damage boost to melee
  • Reworked the Flameberge, now charges up in day and does tons of damage.
  • Made snowman snipers finally drop their sniper rifle!!!
  • New lore expanding on the Ugs
  • Made it more obvious that villagers brains get boosted upon beating Wyrm

