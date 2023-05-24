Dragon attack should have better frame rates
Bow now does double the damage
Grass now fades properly when the camera is near
Fairy camera now zooms in more
Flying races no longer suffer 2x the mana cost when casting spells while flying
Isles of Etherion update for 24 May 2023
Beta patch 0.4.5.1.1 (hotfix)
Changed files in this update