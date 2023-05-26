 Skip to content

Distant Worlds 2 update for 26 May 2023

Distant Worlds 2 - Hyperspeed Update out now

Distant Worlds 2 - Hyperspeed Update out now

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back explorers, 

The wait is finally over. The Hyperspeed update, the new major update for Distant Worlds 2, is out now and ready for you to explore.

This update brings fixes and improves many long-standing issues with gameplay and system compatibility, but the biggest change is a massive increase in game performance, especially with regard to simulating the "living galaxy" in Distant Worlds 2. With these new additions, players will be able to experience Distant Worlds 2 like never before.

But that's not all. For those of you who want to know every detail of the Hyperspeed update, a detailed changelog is available at this link. This document outlines all the changes made in the update, from major new features to minor bug fixes. 

And if you missed Erik's stream on what's new in Distant Worlds 2, don't worry. You can rewatch the stream here.

During the stream, Erik Rutins, producer and co-designer of Distant Worlds 2, previewed the Hyperspeed update and discussed the future of the game. 

So what are you waiting for? Get ready to experience the ultimate version of Distant Worlds 2 and take your empire to new heights.

The galaxy lives on

