Update v2.20.0

Attention! We are excited to announce the release of our latest major addition: the Nature Season!
Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of greenery as you plant flowers, add water, enhance fields, and gain new bonuses. You'll even earn Season XP as you progress through each level, allowing you to unlock new and exciting rewards.
But that's not all - you can also breed butterflies to increase your plant XP and progress faster. Plus, with the Nature Season Pass, you can unlock even more upgrades!
And if you're looking for a real challenge, don't miss the chance to fight the Doomed Tree and earn exclusive nature season loot.
So what are you waiting for? Get ready to unleash your inner gardener and experience the beauty of nature like never before.
- Nature Season / Season Pass
-- Season pass with 170+ claimable rewards (free+premium)
-- 16 flowers to unlock with unique bonuses
-- 16 butterflies to unlock
-- 4 new event areas
-- New event shop
-- New event upgrades
-- New resources
-- New borbventures
-- New quests
-- New IAP: Nature Pack
-- Nature season ends July 31st
- Guide book
-- A helpful little guide for new and returning players. Thanks to everyone from the wiki maintainers!
- DLC prices are shown in the DLC shop
- Arachnophobia option added (replaces all spider sprites with a cake)
- Artifacts can be favorited
- Damage calculation fixed
- Boss soul boost pity counter fixed
- Passive soul boost chance display fixed
- Reroll craft/rng quality is disabled when quality is at 100%
- Show offline rewards is split into four separate buttons with different offline times
- Some lore grammar fixes
- Hotkeys reset fixed
- Added option: anti-aliasing (graphics)
- Borbventure resources hidden until unlocked
- New supporter perks
- Crafted leaves teal background color fixed
Changed files in this update