Update v2.20.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11305478 · Last edited 24 May 2023 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Attention! We are excited to announce the release of our latest major addition: the Nature Season!

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of greenery as you plant flowers, add water, enhance fields, and gain new bonuses. You'll even earn Season XP as you progress through each level, allowing you to unlock new and exciting rewards.

But that's not all - you can also breed butterflies to increase your plant XP and progress faster. Plus, with the Nature Season Pass, you can unlock even more upgrades!

And if you're looking for a real challenge, don't miss the chance to fight the Doomed Tree and earn exclusive nature season loot.

So what are you waiting for? Get ready to unleash your inner gardener and experience the beauty of nature like never before.