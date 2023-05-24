Glory Room Update 2023/05/24

- Stage 1 difficulty lowered
- Decreased stats of monsters appearing in Stage 1
- Reduced number of traps in Stage 1
- Decreased falling terrain
- Add glowing effects to items
- Fix Discord Link
Glory Room update for 24 May 2023
