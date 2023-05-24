 Skip to content

Glory Room update for 24 May 2023

Glory Room Update 2023/05/24

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stage 1 difficulty lowered
  • Decreased stats of monsters appearing in Stage 1
  • Reduced number of traps in Stage 1
  • Decreased falling terrain
  • Add glowing effects to items
  • Fix Discord Link

