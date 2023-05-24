 Skip to content

肥羊危机 update for 24 May 2023

V1.4- Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 11305313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, everyone has been waiting for a long time. We have created new modes and systems. If you encounter any problems or are dissatisfied with the gameplay, please respond within the community, and we will read your feedback every day!

New content
  • New mode: Fat Sheep Dungeon. In this mode, materials required for strengthening weapons will be dropped, and Fat Sheep Prayer cannot be performed in this mode. After each wave ends, you can freely choose the attribute bonuses you want to obtain. As the wave number increases, the material produced by BOSS will become more and more.
  • Weapon Enhancement System, now you can enhance your weapon, and every 10 levels of enhancement will earn an additional attribute. Different weapons of different qualities can enhance at different levels. If you are not satisfied with the additional attributes obtained, you can refresh them, which will incur a certain cost. If you have satisfactory entries, you can lock them to avoid being refreshed, but this will incur additional costs.

