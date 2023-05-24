Hotfix: XP and grape shot improvements.

Captains
Hotfix will be deployed today.
XP Changes
- Level XP: Amount of ship kills required to level up slightly decreased. XP Thresholds changed and mostly lowered for all levels below Vice Admiral. Your experience level will remain unchanged and you might have gained rank.
- Ship knowledge (book slots) XP: Amount of XP required to unlock first 4 book slots is significantly lowered. Generally 1st slot will now require 1-2 kills, 2nd slot 3-4 kills maximum. Your ship knowledge experience have not changed and you might have gained unlocked slots.
- XP For lower level ships: XP granted for sinking much lower rank ships has significanly increased. Sinking a cutter in Victory was giving 0.85xp and now gives 11xp (60% of ship BR). Sinking a Corvette was giving 25xp and will now grant 60xp. This change will make all targets valid and sinking them will not feel like waste of time. This is a major improvement for XP gains - all ships are much better targets xp wise.
Overall these changes will make progression less tedious. We will continue monitoring situation and make changes accordingly.
Grape shot improvements and changes
- Grape shot damage on lower level guns increased significantly.
- Overall grape shot damage increased slightly for all guns
- Grape shot will no longer penetrate planking at any distance or any angle if planking HP is above 36%
- If planking is above 36% you will only achieve crew damage by grape if you hit crew directly: to the deck at angle or through windows or gun ports.
Changed files in this update