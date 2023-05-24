Update 1.2.2f10: Added W. P38, New animations and more!

Hi everyone,

We got big news regarding Normandy Campaign and console releases, but let's start with changelogs first.

Latest changelogs

New features:

•Added Walter P38.

•New STG44 animations.

•New PIAT animations.

•New Sten MKV animations.

•New Sten MKII animations.

•New SVT-40 animations.

•New Panzershreck animations.

•New Type99 LMG animations.

•Added new hedgerow props.

•Added new tree prop.

Fixes:

•Improved Kar98 model.

•Improved spatial blend for sounds.

•Improved some sound clips.

•Improved game time display system.

•Improved bullet decals for tanks.

•Improved mission selection menu.

•Small improvements in recoil.

•Fixes with custom patches in MP battles.

•Fixes in old hedgerows.

•Improved DLC mission view when DLC is not owned.

•Updated game engine.

•Several other smaller changes and fixes suggested on the Discord server.

Normandy Campaign

Looks like some still doesn't know, but we are going to release Normandy Campaign DLC on June 6th (of course)!

You can already check and wishlist the DLC here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2317930/Easy_Red_2_Normandy/

Also a super cool trailer will be out very very soon!

Compared to the Stalingrad DLC, this one was focused more on adding a the best map we could, we really put much much effort on making good props with good destruction and good missions to play with them. We also are going to add several new vehicles for this new campaign, as mentioned in the DLC page description.

Extra informations

In case you didn't know we have defined a precise roadmap for the next months of development and you can read it here.

We keep improving all features of the base game and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions and the Discord server.

The updates for the base game we are constantly releasing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.



Thank you all,

Marco