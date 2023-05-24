Update Preview Livestream (Fishman Soothsayer)

Greetings, Viceroys!

We invite you to join us later today at 3:00 pm UTC on our Twitch channel for a preview of tomorrow’s Fishman Soothsayer Update which will introduce a new glade event and multiple balance changes.

We will also dedicate a large portion of the stream to the current Experimental Update in which we’re overhauling the World Map Cycle. In a few hours, we also plan to release a new patch for the Experimental Branch with significant changes to the system, so if you’re following the experimental changes, keep your eyes open for the announcement.

We hope to see you later today and as always we remind you to prepare for the upcoming update by finishing your current settlements. If this is your first Against the Storm update, please check out a short update guide below

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

HOW TO PREPARE

We release new content Updates every two weeks on Thursdays around 1 pm – 3 pm UTC. As we make multiple changes to the game’s systems, balance, and content, the game needs to force-finish any settlements that are in progress when you download the update. This aims to prevent various game-breaking bugs that could occur otherwise.

IMPORTANT: If you have a settlement in progress, it will have to be force-finished when you download the Update. You will be reimbursed with Citadel Resources but you will have to start a new settlement. Your meta progress (that is: Experience, Level, completed Deeds, unlocked Upgrades, Citadel Resources, etc.) will remain intact.

In the main menu, under the “Play” button, there’s a countdown to upcoming Updates. Please finish your current settlement before the update day if you don’t want it to be completed automatically.

