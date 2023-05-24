Early Access Update #25 - QoL Improvements

Hi! Today we're releasing a new update adding a bunch of quality of life improvements to make it easier to do some things such as managing favorites or doing a respec.
Improvements:
- You can now keep upgrading / downgrading skills in the Upgrades section by keeping the button pressed.
- You can now favorite evolved weapons (the base weapon will be the one actually favorited).
- In the challenges section, if you click on a challenge requiring a specific mission, it will take you to that mission. Note that it won't check if you can actually meet the conditions listed.
- Reduced CPU load of the explosive crabs death effect in the Glacier.
- Made it so projectiles become partially transparent when they reach huge sizes.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed Burning Baton not showing the proper model.
Changed files in this update