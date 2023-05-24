Early Access Update #25 - QoL Improvements

Hi! Today we're releasing a new update adding a bunch of quality of life improvements to make it easier to do some things such as managing favorites or doing a respec.

Improvements:

You can now keep upgrading / downgrading skills in the Upgrades section by keeping the button pressed.

You can now favorite evolved weapons (the base weapon will be the one actually favorited).

In the challenges section, if you click on a challenge requiring a specific mission, it will take you to that mission. Note that it won't check if you can actually meet the conditions listed.

Reduced CPU load of the explosive crabs death effect in the Glacier.

Made it so projectiles become partially transparent when they reach huge sizes.

Bugfixes: