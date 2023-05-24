Hello! Update 1.1.8 is here!

Localization:

-English localization has been updated.

Interface:

-Improved interaction with the Elenhos console. Now it is not necessary to enter commands manually - corresponding buttons have been added.

-Added a small target when drawing with TouchInput (it can also be disabled in the settings).

-Added a "Default" button in the game settings.

-Improved interaction with the Water Storage (reactor), now the tanks slide automatically.

-Minor fixes to the description of the Fountain task.

Bugs:

-Fixed an issue that could occur with the interaction of the CPS and fuses.

-Fixed an issue where the doors in the reactor control area could close prematurely.

Artesign.