Between update for 24 May 2023

Update 1.1.8

Update 1.1.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Update 1.1.8 is here!

Localization:
-English localization has been updated.

Interface:
-Improved interaction with the Elenhos console. Now it is not necessary to enter commands manually - corresponding buttons have been added.
-Added a small target when drawing with TouchInput (it can also be disabled in the settings).
-Added a "Default" button in the game settings.
-Improved interaction with the Water Storage (reactor), now the tanks slide automatically.
-Minor fixes to the description of the Fountain task.

Bugs:
-Fixed an issue that could occur with the interaction of the CPS and fuses.
-Fixed an issue where the doors in the reactor control area could close prematurely.

Artesign.

