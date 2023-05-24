 Skip to content

Art AI Compass update for 24 May 2023

Ctrl/Alt+Enter added to paste procedures / Drop window updates

Share · View all patches · Build 11305219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To better support Stable Diffusion Alt/Ctrl+Enter is now available in the AI profile paste procedure commands.
AI profiles gui has been slightly updated
Added stable defusion as 2nd preset
Standard paste procedure is now Wtwtwcpwwwwwwwte, it seems to better work with Discord
*New: Text drop page now has options for directly using dropped text as prompt or split & prompt

Changed files in this update

