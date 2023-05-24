Character Profile - Jade

Skilled, sharp-tongued and wise, Jade is a lone survivor, never letting anyone in on her past, something that she may live to regret.
Jade, a mysterious gun-for-hire, slips into Elvis’ life, offering him a crucial deal that is pretty hard to refuse. Jade is looking for the legendary warrior witch Bha Mahdi, to help with her revenge on the all-powerful, First Family: the hi-tech tyrants of ‘New America’ – and she believes Elvis knows the way.
Will she let her guard down and open-up to the brothers along the way? It’s not something she’s done before.
Miasma Chronicles is set to launch on May 23rd, 2023 | Wishlist today!
🔔 Follow the Official Miasma Chronicles social channels to keep up to date with everything Jade
Facebook - [facebook.com/MiasmaChronicles ](facebook.com/MiasmaChronicles )
Instagram - [@MiasmaChron](instagram.com/miasmachron )
Twitter – [@MiasmaChron ](twitter.com/miasmachron)
Reddit – [r/miasmachronicles ](reddit.com/r/miasmachronicles )
Discord - [505.games/MiasmaChroniclesDiscord ](505.games/MiasmaChroniclesDiscord )
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1649010/Miasma_Chronicles/
Changed depots in test branch