-Graphics Menu arrows fix
-VHS player spits out green slime in the backroom level
-Green Slime appears on the floor of most levels after a certain path
-Changed some of the eye textures (again)
-Changed the procedural generated texture for optimization
-Fixed the flickering lighting in some levels
-Steam Achievement Fix
The Indigo Parallel update for 24 May 2023
Update 2.2
