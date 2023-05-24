 Skip to content

The Indigo Parallel update for 24 May 2023

Update 2.2

Update 2.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Graphics Menu arrows fix
-VHS player spits out green slime in the backroom level
-Green Slime appears on the floor of most levels after a certain path
-Changed some of the eye textures (again)
-Changed the procedural generated texture for optimization
-Fixed the flickering lighting in some levels
-Steam Achievement Fix

Changed files in this update

