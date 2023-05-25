WFH (Work From Hell) - Patch 0.3.0

HellO valued employees,

Brace yourself, Hell of an Office is cranking up the hearth to diabolical levels. With our second major content update, version 0.3.0, we're adding a new world, game mechanic, and 10 levels!

Introducing our latest fiery addition to your office nightmare: the Remote Work Void. This "cozy" disaster sucks your house right to hell, making sure you're trapped in your infernal 9-5 grind forever! It's time to add some devilish chaos to your home sweet hell. 🔥🏡💼



WFH (Work From Hell) Features Overview...

Remote Work Void 🏠

10 new levels

New Productivity Propeller Pillows mechanic

Homely environment

New Stapler Skin

Additional Changes 🔧

Decreased ambient screams sounds from Hell 6

New Sushi Stapler Skin

Added a new tutorial in level 10

Added a new tutorial in level 19

Reworked a level section from level 10

Reworked a level section from level 19

Reworked a level section from level 52

Reworked a level section from level 54

Bug Fixes 🐞

The restart key in the Score Screen now corresponds to the one set in the input options

Speedometer: The values now show the actual speed value

General code fixes to the Leaderboards Screen

Fixed typing error in the Score Screen

Known Issues ⚠️

Level 40 has a lower performance due to the nature of the level itself

Steam Leaderboards have a limit on how many new high scores a player can upload in the same level under a certain amount of time. Being 10 new records under 10 minutes. There is no way of increasing/overcoming this limitation.

Players can randomly respawn during the elevator scene.

Dialing Down the Heat: Substantial Lava Nerfs 🔥🐢

Having sifted through the screams and pleas of our employees, it appears the current lava has been a touch too torturous. So, in a rare act of mercy, we've decided to turn down the heat and reduce the lava speed in the following levels:

Hell 1: 4, 5, 6, 7, 10

4, 5, 6, 7, 10 Hell 2: 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 Hell 3: 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30

21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 Hell 4: 37, 40

37, 40 Hell 5: 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50

41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50 Hell 6: 51, 52, 53, 54, 57, 60

And for all you new employees out there, we've also thrown in two new tutorials to ensure our workers can suffer through their tasks with maximum efficiency.

Beyond the Remote Inferno Horizon 😈

Don't be getting too cozy in your remote office! This is merely the prelude to more pain. Keep your eyes peeled over the coming months as we continue to add content and create more worlds and levels. Be sure to take a peek at our Early Access Roadmap to see the pandemonium we're brewing for you. 📈

Our gratitude is as deep and dark as our souls! Your ongoing support of Hell of an Office is the pyre in our fiery abyss. We're already working to bring you in more of the chaos, oppression and torturous office environment for you to endure. 🔥

Also, hey! Be sure to check us out on Discord and Twitter.

Stay resilient,

43 Studios