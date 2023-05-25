Announcing the “Sounds of Space Engineers” - 10 Year Anniversary Competition!

Share · View all patches · Build 11304936 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 15:06:03 UTC by Wendy

SUMMARY

Starting: Thursday, May 18th, 2023

Deadline for submissions: Sunday, August 20th, 2023

Create and submit Space Engineers inspired music tracks for your chance to have them implemented into the game via the sound block and jukebox! Winners will also receive additional prizes in the form of steam/merch gift cards, game/DLC keys and engineer skin sets.

The top 10 entries will be chosen by the KeenSWH team.

The winners will be announced on the 10 Year Anniversary celebration livestream with Marek and Karel Antonin (music composer of Space Engineers) on Saturday, September 9th, 2023

Hello Engineers!

We are excited to announce another Sounds of Space Engineers Competition, this time as part of the game’s 10 Year Anniversary celebrations!

Have you got some musical skill and a passion for the stars? This competition gives you the chance to have a music track inspired by Space Engineers that you create featured in the game itself. The winning entries will be implemented via the sound block and jukebox. On top of this, winners will also receive steam/merch gift cards, game/DLC keys, and engineer skin sets.

Your entry could evoke classic vibes of the game, or be a truly original take on it! It could be slower or faster, dramatic or relaxed, as we know gameplay in Space Engineers can vary greatly.

We can’t wait to see the musical masterpieces that you create. Good luck!

HOW TO SUBMIT

Please submit your entries to community@keenswh.com with the subject line: Sounds of Space Engineers - Competition Entry

Entries must be submitted in MP3 or WAV format. You can submit your music via Google drive links.

Each contestant can submit as many entries as they like, but each contestant can only win once.

Minimum score length is 60 seconds and the maximum length is 5 minutes.

Submissions that contain “sampled ” or be derivative work must include references to the original work.

Do not use any copyrighted material in your music. If you do use copyrighted material in your music track, make sure you have permission to use it or you're the owner of the copyrighted material.

Make sure that you read the rules carefully, so you know all of the contest guidelines before creating your musical score!

EVALUATION & RESULTS

There will be a 12 week period for submissions, beginning Thursday, May 18th, 2023 and concluding Sunday, August 20th, 2023.

During the 4 weeks following this period, we will review all submissions to ensure quality and that the rules have been adhered to. From the eligible entries, we will choose 10 winners.

The winners will be announced on Saturday, September 9th, 2023.

PRIZES

The winning tracks will be permanently uploaded to our YouTube Channel as individual videos or as a compilation.

Winners will receive a $100 Steam or merch gift card (for use on Zazzle), a copy of Space Engineers Ultimate Edition, and 10 skin sets.

The winning music tracks will be available in-game via the sound block and jukebox. *Please note: this is subject to the artistic vision of Keen Software House. Additionally, the authors of the tracks consent to having their submission added to the game when entering this competition.

SPACE ENGINEERS MUSIC COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING.

RULES & LEGAL

Eligibility: This Campaign is open only to those who are 13 years of age or older as of the date of entry. The Campaign is open to legal residents of any country or state, and is void where prohibited by law. The Campaign is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.

Agreement to Rules: By participating, the Contestant (“You”) agree to be fully unconditionally bound by these Rules, and You represent and warrant that You meet the eligibility requirements. In addition, You agree to accept the decisions of Keen Software House as final and binding as it relates to the content of this Campaign.

Campaign Period: Entries will be accepted online starting on 18/05/2023, 15:00 UTC +1 and ending 20/08/2023, 23:59 UTC +1. All online entries must be received by 20/08/2023, 23:59 UTC+1. The winners will be announced on 09/09/2023, 18:00 UTC +1.

How to Enter: The Campaign must be entered by submitting an entry to the email address community@keenswh.com. The entry must fulfill all Campaign requirements, as specified, to be eligible. Entries that are incomplete or do not adhere to the rules or specifications may be disqualified at the sole discretion of Keen Software House.

General guidelines: Entries must be submitted in MP3 or WAV format, and contain a title. Each contestant can submit as many entries as they like, but each contestant can only win once. Minimum length for an entry is 60 seconds and the maximum length for an entry is five minutes. Entries must reflect the theme of the contest: Space Engineers. Keen Software House will automatically be granted the right to use and modify any and all entries for any and all purposes, whether or not the entrant is declared a winner.

Prizes: The Winner(s) of the Campaign (the “Winner”) will have their music track(s) added to the Space Engineers YouTube Channel, and in-game via the sound block and jukebox. The specifics of the prize shall be solely determined by Keen Software House. The prize is non transferable. Any and all prize-related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state, and/or local taxes, shall be the sole responsibility of the Winner. No substitution of prize or transfer/assignment of prize to others or request for the cash equivalent by Winner is permitted. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission for Keen Software House to use and or/modify Winner’s name, likeness, and entry for purposes of advertising and trade, on the Keen Software House website and social media accounts, and in Keen Software House games, without further compensation.

Marek Rosa (CEO, Creative Director, Founder of Keen Software House), Vladislav Polgar, Karel Antonin, Joel Wilcox, and Erin Truitt will officially carry out the duties of Winner Selection and Notification: Winners will be selected by Marek Rosa, Vladislav Polgar, Karel Antonin, Joel Wilcox, and Erin Truitt. Three winners will be notified via email at the end date of the contest. Keen Software House shall have no liability for any Entrant’s or Winner’s failure to receive notices due to spam, junk e-mail or other security settings or for Winner’s provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. If Winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to acknowledge the prize, or fails to timely return a completed and executed declaration and release as required, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate Winner selected, or Keen Software House will automatically be granted the right to use and modify the entry for all purposes. Receipt by Winner of the prize offered in this Campaign is conditioned upon compliance with any and all federal, state, and local laws and regulations. ANY VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY WINNER (AT KEEN SOFTWARE HOUSE’S SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN WINNER’S DISQUALIFICATION AS WINNER OF THE CAMPAIGN, AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED.

Rights Granted by You: By entering this content (e.g., photo, video, audio, text, etc.), You understand and agree that Keen Software House, acting on behalf of Keen Software House and Keen Software House’s licensees, successors, and assigns, shall have the right, where permitted by law, to print, publish, broadcast, distribute, and use in any media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity and throughout the World, without limitation, your entry, name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness, image, statements about the Campaign, and biographical information for news, publicity, information, trade, advertising, public relations, and promotional purposes without any further compensation, notice, review, or consent. By entering this content, You represent and warrant that your entry is an original work of authorship, and does not violate any third party’s proprietary or intellectual property rights. If your entry infringes upon the intellectual property right of another, You will be disqualified at the sole discretion of Keen Software House. If the content of your entry is claimed to constitute infringement of any proprietary or intellectual proprietary rights of any third party, You shall, at your sole expense, defend or settle against such claims. You shall indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Keen Software House from and against any suit, proceeding, claims, liability, loss, damage, costs or expense, which Keen Software House may incur, suffer, or be required to pay arising out of such infringement or suspected infringement of any third party’s right.

Terms & Conditions: Keen Software House reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Campaign should virus, bug, non-authorized human intervention, fraud, or other cause beyond Keen Software House’s control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or proper conduct of the Campaign. In such a case, Keen Software House may select the Winner from all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by Keen Software House. Keen Software House reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Campaign or website or violates these Terms & Conditions. Keen Software House has the right, in its sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the Campaign, to void votes for any reason, including, but not limited to: multiple entries from the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same computer in excess of that allowed by Campaign rules; or the use of bots, macros, scripts, or other technical means for entering. Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Campaign may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made Keen Software House reserves the right to seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Limitation of Liability: By entering, You agree to release and hold harmless Keen Software House and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from: (i) such entrant’s participation in the Campaign and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof; (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunction of any computer, cable, network, hardware, or software, or other mechanical equipment; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions, telephone, or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (v) electronic or human error in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.

Disputes: THIS Campaign IS GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE CZECH REPUBLIC, WITHOUT RESPECT TO CONFLICT OF LAW DOCTRINES. As a condition of participating in this Campaign, the participant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Campaign, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in the Czech Republic having jurisdiction. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances shall participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to, punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, including reasonable attorney’s fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e. costs associated with entering this Campaign). Participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

Sponsor: The Sponsor of the Campaign is Keen Software House, located in Prague, Czech Republic.

The Campaign hosted by Keen Software House is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook.

By submitting an entry, You, the Contestant, have affirmatively reviewed, accepted, and agreed to all of the Official Rules.

Thank you and good luck!