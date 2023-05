Share · View all patches · Build 11304913 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 03:19:20 UTC by Wendy

『BRIGHT TRACER』was updated to ver1.0.1

latest version details are below.

【Bug fixes】

Fixed the bug where the achievment 「BRIGHTTRACER(ACH_16_BRIGHTTRACER)」was not awarded upon unlocking all other achievments if you had unlocked a certain achievment last.

We look forward to your continued support.