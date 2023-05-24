 Skip to content

My Time at Sandrock update for 24 May 2023

Hotfix Patch on May 24

Hotfix Patch on May 24

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Howdy Builders,

We're releasing a new hotfix patch to address some issues and improve your gaming experience!
🛠️ Here's what's included:

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed Tour De Rock causing players to get stuck
  • Fixed tabs disappearing in the Encyclopedia when viewing items
  • Fixed unskippable CGs caused by enabling 'Hide' Yakmel cart CGs
  • Fixed an incorrect painting in the Blue Moon Saloon
  • Fixed potential loading errors during the Winter Solstice
  • Fixed errors when switching terrains
  • Fixed missing production queue in the Cooking Station
  • Fixed the issue of incorrect placement of wedding rings on hands
  • Fixed the issue of incorrect quantity display in the assembly diagram of the Signal Triangulator

