Hotfix Patch on May 24

Howdy Builders,
We're releasing a new hotfix patch to address some issues and improve your gaming experience!
🛠️ Here's what's included:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Tour De Rock causing players to get stuck
- Fixed tabs disappearing in the Encyclopedia when viewing items
- Fixed unskippable CGs caused by enabling 'Hide' Yakmel cart CGs
- Fixed an incorrect painting in the Blue Moon Saloon
- Fixed potential loading errors during the Winter Solstice
- Fixed errors when switching terrains
- Fixed missing production queue in the Cooking Station
- Fixed the issue of incorrect placement of wedding rings on hands
- Fixed the issue of incorrect quantity display in the assembly diagram of the Signal Triangulator
