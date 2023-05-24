 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Haishan update for 24 May 2023

Haishan

Share · View all patches · Build 11304673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Haishan" is a traditional Chinese-style cultivation roguelite game. Set in a world where the revival of spiritual Qi has awakened demons that wreak havoc on the modern world, you traverse ancient realms with the aid of the "Kunlun Mirror," embarking on a journey of cultivation.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2180341 Depot 2180341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link