Territory – Alpha 5.106 – Seasons and Origins Landscape Improvements

Improved
- You can now see which season it is in the top right corner of your HUD. Seasons are based on the UK/Europe Region and the timezone is based on GMT.
- The landscape will now change based on the season (mainly just adding snow).
- New games start in mid Spring and progress naturally through each season.
- Currently there are no weather effects on the player or any effect on the level other than the aesthetics but this will come at a later date. Any ideas let me know.
Changed
- I didn’t like the look of the landscape and ground foliage, it was quite ugly so I’ve changed landscape back to the old style but kept the new trees which are much more performant. This should improve performance on most systems and it also makes fining stone and other ground spawn items easier which is a bonus.
- Brightened background mountain materials to match lighter landscape terrain
- Added harvestable Tall grass and Weeds back to the map
- Reduced Leather Hood craft cost to 15 Leather
- Reduced Leather loot spawn chance
- Spear stab and projectile damage increased a bit to make it a more viable weapon
Fixed
- Melee hit surface sounds
Changed files in this update