Cryptr update for 24 May 2023

May 24 patch notes

Build 11304502

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed UI bugs on the main menu scene.
  • Clicking delete saved profile when on the Load Character menu will now open the File Explorer at the profile's location so that players can locate and delete the file.

