- Fixed UI bugs on the main menu scene.
- Clicking delete saved profile when on the Load Character menu will now open the File Explorer at the profile's location so that players can locate and delete the file.
Cryptr update for 24 May 2023
May 24 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1972361 Depot 1972361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update