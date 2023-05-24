Monster Museum v3.1 is Now Live!

Buy bags to expand your inventory!

Buy paintings from the Painter at Jar Town! Each and every painting is drawn by the dedicated fans of Monster Museum!

2 New Legendary Monsters!

New Battle Arena Cup! Enter the Senior and Master cup to prove that you are the best monster handler!

New Store: Toko Cat! Buy Paint Buckets to decorate the walls of the Museum and your Home!

New items

New secrets

MonsterDex improvement

Balancing minigame rewards

===============================================================================

Beli tas untuk memperbanyak penyimpananmu!

Beli lukisan dari Si Pelukis di Jar Town! Setiap lukisan dibuat oleh fans setia Monster Museum!

2 Monster Legendaris baru!

Pertandingan Battle Arena baru! Ikuti Pertandingan Senior dan Master untuk membuktikkan kalau kamu adalah pengurus Monster terbaik!

Toko baru: Toko Cat! Beli Ember Cat untuk menghias tembok Museum dan Rumahmu!

Item baru

Rahasia baru

MonsterDex diperbagus

Hadiah minigame di-balancing