Monster Museum update for 24 May 2023

Monster Museum v3.1 is Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 11304476 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Buy bags to expand your inventory!
Buy paintings from the Painter at Jar Town! Each and every painting is drawn by the dedicated fans of Monster Museum!
2 New Legendary Monsters!
New Battle Arena Cup! Enter the Senior and Master cup to prove that you are the best monster handler!
New Store: Toko Cat! Buy Paint Buckets to decorate the walls of the Museum and your Home!
New items
New secrets
MonsterDex improvement
Balancing minigame rewards

===============================================================================

Beli tas untuk memperbanyak penyimpananmu!
Beli lukisan dari Si Pelukis di Jar Town! Setiap lukisan dibuat oleh fans setia Monster Museum!
2 Monster Legendaris baru!
Pertandingan Battle Arena baru! Ikuti Pertandingan Senior dan Master untuk membuktikkan kalau kamu adalah pengurus Monster terbaik!
Toko baru: Toko Cat! Beli Ember Cat untuk menghias tembok Museum dan Rumahmu!
Item baru
Rahasia baru
MonsterDex diperbagus
Hadiah minigame di-balancing

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2358441 Depot 2358441
