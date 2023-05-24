- Optimize the image quality and lighting effects of some scenes
- Optimize teaching level tutorials
- Add initial armor guidance
- Adjust the range of rebound judgment, and you will be more likely to counterattack!
- Fix the bug where the board jumps off and cannot be moved
止境 Ends update for 24 May 2023
Endless First Experience Version V.20230524 Update Instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2230681 Depot 2230681
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update