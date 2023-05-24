 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

止境 Ends update for 24 May 2023

Endless First Experience Version V.20230524 Update Instructions

Share · View all patches · Build 11304459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimize the image quality and lighting effects of some scenes
  2. Optimize teaching level tutorials
  3. Add initial armor guidance
  4. Adjust the range of rebound judgment, and you will be more likely to counterattack!
  5. Fix the bug where the board jumps off and cannot be moved

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2230681 Depot 2230681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link