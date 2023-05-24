Patch Notes 05/24/2023

Deliverance's Fixes:
- Fixed multiple problems with the Chinese translation not matching the proper cards
- Fixed an issue that prevented the achievement "Monk Stocked" from being unlocked properly
- Fixed an issue where "Exploding Fist Strike" would not target some specific enemies
- Fixed an issue where "One With The Blade" did not consider "Hiltless Sword", "Hiltless Sword+" and "Hiltless Sword++" swords for its damage calculation
- Fixed an issue where "Desperate Prayer" only targetted non-Boss minions
- Fixed an issue where "Channeling Charm" would not be applied to each hit from effects with multiple instances of damage
Reign's Fixes:
- Fixed a major issue where none of Reign's achievements were unlocking properly -> Players who already beat requirements for the achievements should now see the achievements pop up next time they start Reign !!!
- Fixed an issue where the following upgrades for the Betrayers did not apply the keyword "Exile" properly to the cards they generated:
Minion Upgrade -> "Spellfire: Add a random Betrayer spell to your hand and give it Exile. It costs 0."
Spell Upgrade -> "Add a random Betrayer spell to your hand and give it Exile. It costs 0."
Changed files in this update