Deliverance & Reign update for 24 May 2023

Patch Notes 05/24/2023

05/24/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Deliverance's Fixes:

  • Fixed multiple problems with the Chinese translation not matching the proper cards
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the achievement "Monk Stocked" from being unlocked properly
  • Fixed an issue where "Exploding Fist Strike" would not target some specific enemies
  • Fixed an issue where "One With The Blade" did not consider "Hiltless Sword", "Hiltless Sword+" and "Hiltless Sword++" swords for its damage calculation
  • Fixed an issue where "Desperate Prayer" only targetted non-Boss minions
  • Fixed an issue where "Channeling Charm" would not be applied to each hit from effects with multiple instances of damage

Reign's Fixes:

  • Fixed a major issue where none of Reign's achievements were unlocking properly -> Players who already beat requirements for the achievements should now see the achievements pop up next time they start Reign !!!
  • Fixed an issue where the following upgrades for the Betrayers did not apply the keyword "Exile" properly to the cards they generated:
    Minion Upgrade -> "Spellfire: Add a random Betrayer spell to your hand and give it Exile. It costs 0."
    Spell Upgrade -> "Add a random Betrayer spell to your hand and give it Exile. It costs 0."

