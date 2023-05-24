- Adjusted the overall map display system (mainly for the Switch's TV mode, so the appearance will not change).
- Increased a little the amount of cloth that can be taken from a large piece of fabric.
- Changed the girl to randomly appear as either Ver.1 or Ver.2 type.
- Changed "Examine Slowly" to "Stretch Hand" (Zoom + Interact distance increase + LookAround speed 1/8).
- Added how to kill a nightmare to Notes and Loading Tips.
- Changed the "Developer Task" achievement to be unlockable only in Normal or Hard mode.
- Added English to some parts of MASAYUME.
- Other minor adjustments.
44 Minutes in Nightmare update for 24 May 2023
2023.05.24 : Update Information
Patchnotes via Steam Community
