44 Minutes in Nightmare update for 24 May 2023

2023.05.24 : Update Information

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted the overall map display system (mainly for the Switch's TV mode, so the appearance will not change).
  • Increased a little the amount of cloth that can be taken from a large piece of fabric.
  • Changed the girl to randomly appear as either Ver.1 or Ver.2 type.
  • Changed "Examine Slowly" to "Stretch Hand" (Zoom + Interact distance increase + LookAround speed 1/8).
  • Added how to kill a nightmare to Notes and Loading Tips.
  • Changed the "Developer Task" achievement to be unlockable only in Normal or Hard mode.
  • Added English to some parts of MASAYUME.
  • Other minor adjustments.

