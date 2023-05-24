- Changed doors so they are now interacted with by a mouse click
- Decreased cast time for priest cure spells
- Fixed login issues if a tool is equiped on the saved character
- When harvesting resources the best tool is now used
- Changed follower and pet resurrect cost to be 10 gold per level
- Crafted potions now stack properly when added to the potion inventory
- Doubled the damage dealt by pets and followers
- Items can now be added or removed from storage with a single click
- Summoning followers and pets now takes time and prevents multi summoning
- Fixed wall light crafting
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 24 May 2023
v0.159a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
