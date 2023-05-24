 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 24 May 2023

v0.159a

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Changed doors so they are now interacted with by a mouse click
  2. Decreased cast time for priest cure spells
  3. Fixed login issues if a tool is equiped on the saved character
  4. When harvesting resources the best tool is now used
  5. Changed follower and pet resurrect cost to be 10 gold per level
  6. Crafted potions now stack properly when added to the potion inventory
  7. Doubled the damage dealt by pets and followers
  8. Items can now be added or removed from storage with a single click
  9. Summoning followers and pets now takes time and prevents multi summoning
  10. Fixed wall light crafting

Changed files in this update

