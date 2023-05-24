Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added new traits 'Survival Partner' and 'Survival Squad'.

Survival Partner: You start with one companion. Survival Squad: You start with two companions. Made overall adjustments to the cost of traits.

Fixed a bug where NPCs occasionally had unique traits from other occupations.

Fixed an issue where the size of the tooltip background was displayed incorrectly when changing resolution.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus > Select Properties > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,

In-geon