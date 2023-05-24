Version 11.8

You can now click around on different teammates and equipment in the character info screen (see video below). Also, Ramirez can now train you up to 50 Agility (there was no master Agility trainer before). Some other minor bug fixes. Final update of all time.

Complete list of changes:

SOURCE CODE:

-You can now change teammates and equipment in the Character Info screen with the mouse.

-Fixed bug where "resetStats" and "resetVars" wouldn't work when called in other scripts.

-Fixed bug where you would use yourself if pressing SHIFT while attacking with melee weapons.

-Made max Meta requirements more clear when unlocking abilities.

SCRIPTS:

-Ramirez INIT script now has 50 Agility (for training).

-(PANAMA) Made Hutch immune to bullets before Chapter 4.

-(PANAMA) Changed objective text in SQUIRREL story to accomodate players who didn't talk to Whooper.

STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)

-Ramirez now has 50 Agility in story file for OAXACA and NIGHTMARE.