Stellar Sovereigns update for 24 May 2023

Patch 1.5.0

Patch 1.5.0 · Build 11304012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new menace faction to replace the pirate ambushes on derelict location. Check out this short montage of the new menace faction that you can encounter around ancient derelicts:

