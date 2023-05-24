 Skip to content

Cuana update for 24 May 2023

Patch Notes May 24 2023

May 24 2023

• Cuana now fully supports Steam Deck
• Added missing materials to assets in various levels
• Added visual feedback on changing Game Difficulty, Resolution, and Graphic Settings
• Minor bug fixes throughout the game

