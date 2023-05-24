 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gloomwood update for 24 May 2023

Patch Notes v0.1.224.04 (Hotfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 11303802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue when loading old saves that would cause save to fail loading
  • Fixed issue where Valve item had incorrect localization tags and would not display content correctly
  • Fixed typo in Waits Mining Log #1 document
  • Fixed Doctor not grunting when trying to place inventory in an invalid position
  • Fixed issue where skybox would render incorrectly on Blood Moon
  • Fixed issue where huntsmen cannon fire sequence would play even if the huntsmen were dead

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1150761 Depot 1150761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link