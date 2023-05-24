Patch Notes v0.1.224.04 (Hotfix)

Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue when loading old saves that would cause save to fail loading
- Fixed issue where Valve item had incorrect localization tags and would not display content correctly
- Fixed typo in Waits Mining Log #1 document
- Fixed Doctor not grunting when trying to place inventory in an invalid position
- Fixed issue where skybox would render incorrectly on Blood Moon
- Fixed issue where huntsmen cannon fire sequence would play even if the huntsmen were dead
