- Implemented non first time automatic login for Steam users
- Language default changed to English
- After the software is turned on, it defaults to running logic optimization
- Optimize the software using RGBD scheme using logic (insert the camera and directly enter the dual camera calibration interface, with automatic memory function. If it is not the first calibration, it will automatically enter the serial preparation interface. If you need to recalibrate, you can return to the automatic calibration interface with one click)
- Optimize the status and usage status of some buttons in the software
- Add language switching function to the settings interface
- Optimize driving capabilities in RGBD solutions
- Increase the number of trackers in the RGBD scheme to 7
VR EZ FBT update for 24 May 2023
23/5/24 update 2.3.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
