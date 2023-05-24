 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VR EZ FBT update for 24 May 2023

23/5/24 update 2.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11303760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Implemented non first time automatic login for Steam users
  2. Language default changed to English
  3. After the software is turned on, it defaults to running logic optimization
  4. Optimize the software using RGBD scheme using logic (insert the camera and directly enter the dual camera calibration interface, with automatic memory function. If it is not the first calibration, it will automatically enter the serial preparation interface. If you need to recalibrate, you can return to the automatic calibration interface with one click)
  5. Optimize the status and usage status of some buttons in the software
  6. Add language switching function to the settings interface
  7. Optimize driving capabilities in RGBD solutions
  8. Increase the number of trackers in the RGBD scheme to 7

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2302942 Depot 2302942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link