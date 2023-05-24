 Skip to content

Open Fishing XL update for 24 May 2023

Update 11 is OUT! Entomology and Storage!

Last edited by Wendy

Howdy, here's update 11 after a long wait, but I'm really excited about this one because we now have insects and such in the game which you can collect in your book! We also have a storage system that makes the bulk selling more fun since now you can save up fish more easily. Updates should speed up again in a little bit, currently driving lessons are cutting into my time meaning updates are a bit slower.

Changelog:

  • added 30 bug species to find in the world!
  • added button to disable bugs for people who are scared of bugs
  • added storage locations at (almost) each gear shop
  • added looking glass gear item to zoom in on bugs
  • added new section to the book to view and mark down found bugs
  • fixed bug related to insect traps not saving correctly
  • fixed boat engines being the wrong way around
  • removed the previous ambient flies to remove confusion with new bugs

