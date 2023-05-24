Update 11 is OUT! Entomology and Storage!

Howdy, here's update 11 after a long wait, but I'm really excited about this one because we now have insects and such in the game which you can collect in your book! We also have a storage system that makes the bulk selling more fun since now you can save up fish more easily. Updates should speed up again in a little bit, currently driving lessons are cutting into my time meaning updates are a bit slower.
Changelog:
- added 30 bug species to find in the world!
- added button to disable bugs for people who are scared of bugs
- added storage locations at (almost) each gear shop
- added looking glass gear item to zoom in on bugs
- added new section to the book to view and mark down found bugs
- fixed bug related to insect traps not saving correctly
- fixed boat engines being the wrong way around
- removed the previous ambient flies to remove confusion with new bugs
Changed files in this update