Patch Note - May 30th

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
We’re excited to share the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, May 30th, 2023.
=========================
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- New Event: ‘Yiun's 14-Day Training Log’
- Obtain various items through the Check-In event.
- New Spirit: ‘Blue Baron Mantata’
- Carry on your adventure with this new extraordinary epic spirit.
- 2 New stats added
- Two new stats that will help your gameplay have been added.
- Sarmati’s Mission Scroll Buffs changed
- Buffs granted from Sarmati's Mission Scroll have changed with the addition of new stats.
- In-game balance adjusted
- Item drop chance and combat balance have been adjusted.
=========================
[May 30th Patch Note Details]
◈In-Game Updates◈
■ Event
● ‘Yiun's 14-Day Training Log’ will take place.
- Event Period: After May 30th Update Maintenance ~ June 26th, 23: 59:59 (UTC+8)
- Main Rewards: Growth material items & Dragon Artifact materials
● Details
[table]
[tr]
[th]Day 1[/th]
[th]Day 2[/th]
[th]Day 3[/th]
[th]Day 4[/th]
[th]Day 5[/th]
[th]Day 6[/th]
[th]Day 7[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Epic Glittering Powder box x3[/td]
[td]Epic Life Essence Box x1[/td]
[td]Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid x3[/td]
[td]Rare Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x10[/td]
[td]Epic Noirsoul Herb x2[/td]
[td]Epic Mystic Enhancement Stone x1[/td]
[td]Epic Blue Dragon Statue x10[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]Day 8[/th]
[th]Day 9[/th]
[th]Day 10[/th]
[th]Day 11[/th]
[th]Day 12[/th]
[th]Day 13[/th]
[th]Day 14[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Dragon Artifact Enchant Scroll x100[/td]
[td]Epic Ice Crystal x10[/td]
[td]Epic Dragon Oil of Blessing x3[/td]
[td]Epic Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x10[/td]
[td]Epic Dragonsteel Box x1[/td]
[td]Legendary Darkened Enhancement Stone x1[/td]
[td]Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x1[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Spirit
● New Epic Light Spirit ‘Blue Baron Mantata’ will be added.
- Passive Bonus Once Summoned: PHYS DEF +20
[table]
[tr]
[th]Skill[/th]
[th]Skill Effect[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Baron's Dignity[/td]
[td]Increases Max HP by 1500 , Max MP by 550 , PHYS DEF by 85, and Spell DEF by 15.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Blue Cravat[/td]
[td]Increases Antidemon Power by 10%, Lucky Drop Chance by 12%, Hunting EXP Gain by 18%, and Monster ATK DMG Boost by 10%.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Triumph[/td]
[td]After defeating an enemy, increases Antidemon Power by 1% and Skill ATK DMG Boost by 2% for 60 sec (max 10 stacks). Cooldown 30 sec.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Outfit
● New Back Ornament will be added.
- A new ornament ‘Frozen Horror’ will be added.
- Requirement: Frozen Horror Exchange Ticket
- Inner Stat: Evade+5
■ User Stats
● 2 New Ability Stats
- Monster Accuracy Boost: Accuracy will increase in combat against normal monsters.
- Monster EVA Boost: Evade will increase in combat against normal monsters.
■ Mission Scroll
● Sarmati’s mission scroll buff will change.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Mission Scroll[/th]
[th]Pre-Change[/th]
[th]Post-Change[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Sarmati's Mission I[/td]
[td]Hunting EXP Boost +10%
Hunting Copper Gain Boost +10%[/td]
[td]Hunting EXP Boost +15%
Monster DMG Reduction +8%
Monster Accuracy Boost +50[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Sarmati's Mission II[/td]
[td]Hunting EXP Boost +20%
Hunting Copper Gain Boost +20%[/td]
[td]Hunting EXP Boost +30%
Monster DMG Reduction +15%
Monster Accuracy Boost +120[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Mystique
● Mystique Enhancement Chance Adjustments & Enhancement Cost Decrease
- Enhancement success chances and costs have been adjusted to improve your enhancement experience.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Stage[/th]
[th]Success Chance (Pre-Change)[/th]
[th]Success Chance (Post-Change)[/th]
[th]Darksteel Consumption (Pre-Change)[/th]
[th]Darksteel Consumption (Post-Change)[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]1[/td]
[td]80%[/td]
[td]80%[/td]
[td]200,000[/td]
[td]100,000[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]2[/td]
[td]60%[/td]
[td]70%[/td]
[td]300,000[/td]
[td]120,000[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]3[/td]
[td]55%[/td]
[td]60%[/td]
[td]400,000[/td]
[td]160,000[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]4[/td]
[td]40%[/td]
[td]50%[/td]
[td]500,000[/td]
[td]220,000[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]5[/td]
[td]35%[/td]
[td]45%[/td]
[td]600,000[/td]
[td]300,000[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]6[/td]
[td]20%[/td]
[td]40%[/td]
[td]700,000[/td]
[td]400,000[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]8[/td]
[td]10%[/td]
[td]30%[/td]
[td]900,000[/td]
[td]660,000[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]9[/td]
[td]5%[/td]
[td]20%[/td]
[td]1,000,000[/td]
[td]820,000[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]10[/td]
[td]5%[/td]
[td]10%[/td]
[td]2,000,000[/td]
[td]1,000,000[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Content Balance Patch
● Domination Server
- Item drop chance of Legendary/Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid and Eternal Snow Panax has been adjusted in the Tower of Black Dragon 1~4F.
- Azureum Mineral Fluid and Eternal Snow Panax are now acquired from rare gathering material in Tower of Black Dragon 1~4F.
- Domination Seal item drop chance has been adjusted.
● Field Boss
- Item drop chance of the Dragonsteel Box from Nine Dragon Labyrinth and Sagittarion Valley 4F field boss has been adjusted.
- The difficulty of the Krukan raid has been adjusted, which means your raid will undergo more seamlessly.
● War
- HP of the Altar of Darkness has been adjusted.
- The difficulty of the Bicheon Heist has been adjusted.
● Portal
- Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid and Eternal Snow Panax can now be obtained more easily from Epic/Legendary gathering material in the Magic Square/Secret Peak 4~9F.
● Mystery
- The Unique monster kill requirement in Grieving the Death of a Friend has been adjusted.
- All requirements over 100 Monster kills have been changed to 50.
■ NPC Shop
● Darksteel-Purchasable Products from <Spacetime Shop> Lamper in Arcadia Village have changed.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Product[/th]
[th]Pre-Change[/th]
[th]Post-Change[/th]
[th]Daily Purchase Count[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Speed Ticket (1 Hour)[/td]
[td]3,000 Darksteel[/td]
[td]5,000 Darksteel[/td]
[td]10 -> 20 per day[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Rare Ice Crystal[/td]
[td]50,000 Darksteel[/td]
[td]2,000 Darksteel[/td]
[td]5000 per day[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Magic Stone Summon Ticket[/td]
[td]New Product[/td]
[td]200,000 Darksteel per each[/td]
[td]10 per day[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit Treasure Summon Ticket[/td]
[td]New Product[/td]
[td]200,000 Darksteel per each[/td]
[td]10 per day[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Rare Oil[/td]
[td]New Product[/td]
[td]50,000 Darksteel per each[/td]
[td]20 per day[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Rare Snow Panax[/td]
[td]New Product[/td]
[td]50,000 Darksteel per each[/td]
[td]10 per day[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
● Prices of Dragonsteel-purchasable products from <Septaria> Sumacheon in Arcadia Spirit Village have changed.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Product[/th]
[th]Pre-Change[/th]
[th]Post-Change[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Uncommon Dragonsteel box[/td]
[td]20[/td]
[td]10[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Rare Dragonsteel box[/td]
[td]190[/td]
[td]95[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Epic Dragonsteel box[/td]
[td]1800[/td]
[td]900[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
● Darksteel-purchasable products from <Darksteel Exchanger> Mu Younggaek will adjust as follows;
[table]
[tr]
[th]Product[/th]
[th]Price Change[/th]
[th]Daily Purchase Count[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Glittering Powder[/td]
[td]2000 > 2500 (Darksteel)[/td]
[td]20 -> 200 per day[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Life Essence[/td]
[td]2000 > 2500 (Darksteel)[/td]
[td]20 -> 200 per day[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Shop
● Assassin Transformation Ticket price has changed.
- Pre-Change: 200 Gold
- Post-Change: 500,000 Darksteel
● ‘Gift History’ button will add up on the Gift Storage (For Sending) and that of (Received).
- Gifting history can be searched from the records after the May 30th update and records that were taken before May 30th are not viewable.
● Special Spirit Summon Updated
- The Epic Spirit ‘Blue Baron Mantata’ can be obtained through Special Spirit Special Summon.
- Owned Divine Dragon’s Promise points targeting the previous special spirit summon will reset.
■ Crafting Manual
● Demon Summoning Scroll can now be crafted from <Scute Collector> Uhm Jinho in Domination Server.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Craftings[/th]
[th]Required Material[/th]
[th]Required Currency[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Demon Summoning Scroll x5[/td]
[td]Black Dragon's Scute x1[/td]
[td]50,000 Copper[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Old Sword Fragment[/td]
[td]Black Dragon's Scute x1[/td]
[td]50,000 Copper[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements
- Fixed the issue where some acquisition routes for Uncommon/Rare Spectrumite were displayed as blank.
- Fixed the issue where the movement of the character was paused in a certain area.
- Fixed various in-game typos.
