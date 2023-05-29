Patch Note - May 30th

Share · View all patches · Build 11303625 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 23:06:04 UTC by Wendy

We’re excited to share the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, May 30th, 2023.

◈In-Game Updates◈

New Event: ‘Yiun's 14-Day Training Log’

Obtain various items through the Check-In event.

New Spirit: ‘Blue Baron Mantata’

Carry on your adventure with this new extraordinary epic spirit.

2 New stats added

Two new stats that will help your gameplay have been added.

Sarmati’s Mission Scroll Buffs changed

Buffs granted from Sarmati's Mission Scroll have changed with the addition of new stats.

In-game balance adjusted

Item drop chance and combat balance have been adjusted.

[May 30th Patch Note Details]

◈In-Game Updates◈

■ Event

● ‘Yiun's 14-Day Training Log’ will take place.

Event Period: After May 30th Update Maintenance ~ June 26th, 23: 59:59 (UTC+8)

Main Rewards: Growth material items & Dragon Artifact materials

● Details

[table]

[tr]

[th]Day 1[/th]

[th]Day 2[/th]

[th]Day 3[/th]

[th]Day 4[/th]

[th]Day 5[/th]

[th]Day 6[/th]

[th]Day 7[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Epic Glittering Powder box x3[/td]

[td]Epic Life Essence Box x1[/td]

[td]Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid x3[/td]

[td]Rare Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x10[/td]

[td]Epic Noirsoul Herb x2[/td]

[td]Epic Mystic Enhancement Stone x1[/td]

[td]Epic Blue Dragon Statue x10[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Day 8[/th]

[th]Day 9[/th]

[th]Day 10[/th]

[th]Day 11[/th]

[th]Day 12[/th]

[th]Day 13[/th]

[th]Day 14[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Dragon Artifact Enchant Scroll x100[/td]

[td]Epic Ice Crystal x10[/td]

[td]Epic Dragon Oil of Blessing x3[/td]

[td]Epic Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x10[/td]

[td]Epic Dragonsteel Box x1[/td]

[td]Legendary Darkened Enhancement Stone x1[/td]

[td]Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x1[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Spirit

● New Epic Light Spirit ‘Blue Baron Mantata’ will be added.

Passive Bonus Once Summoned: PHYS DEF +20



[table]

[tr]

[th]Skill[/th]

[th]Skill Effect[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Baron's Dignity[/td]

[td]Increases Max HP by 1500 , Max MP by 550 , PHYS DEF by 85, and Spell DEF by 15.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Blue Cravat[/td]

[td]Increases Antidemon Power by 10%, Lucky Drop Chance by 12%, Hunting EXP Gain by 18%, and Monster ATK DMG Boost by 10%.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Triumph[/td]

[td]After defeating an enemy, increases Antidemon Power by 1% and Skill ATK DMG Boost by 2% for 60 sec (max 10 stacks). Cooldown 30 sec.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Outfit

● New Back Ornament will be added.

A new ornament ‘Frozen Horror’ will be added.

Requirement: Frozen Horror Exchange Ticket

Inner Stat: Evade+5



■ User Stats

● 2 New Ability Stats

Monster Accuracy Boost: Accuracy will increase in combat against normal monsters.

Monster EVA Boost: Evade will increase in combat against normal monsters.

■ Mission Scroll

● Sarmati’s mission scroll buff will change.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mission Scroll[/th]

[th]Pre-Change[/th]

[th]Post-Change[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Sarmati's Mission I[/td]

[td]Hunting EXP Boost +10%

Hunting Copper Gain Boost +10%[/td]

[td]Hunting EXP Boost +15%

Monster DMG Reduction +8%

Monster Accuracy Boost +50[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Sarmati's Mission II[/td]

[td]Hunting EXP Boost +20%

Hunting Copper Gain Boost +20%[/td]

[td]Hunting EXP Boost +30%

Monster DMG Reduction +15%

Monster Accuracy Boost +120[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Mystique

● Mystique Enhancement Chance Adjustments & Enhancement Cost Decrease

Enhancement success chances and costs have been adjusted to improve your enhancement experience.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Stage[/th]

[th]Success Chance (Pre-Change)[/th]

[th]Success Chance (Post-Change)[/th]

[th]Darksteel Consumption (Pre-Change)[/th]

[th]Darksteel Consumption (Post-Change)[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]1[/td]

[td]80%[/td]

[td]80%[/td]

[td]200,000[/td]

[td]100,000[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2[/td]

[td]60%[/td]

[td]70%[/td]

[td]300,000[/td]

[td]120,000[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3[/td]

[td]55%[/td]

[td]60%[/td]

[td]400,000[/td]

[td]160,000[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]4[/td]

[td]40%[/td]

[td]50%[/td]

[td]500,000[/td]

[td]220,000[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]5[/td]

[td]35%[/td]

[td]45%[/td]

[td]600,000[/td]

[td]300,000[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]6[/td]

[td]20%[/td]

[td]40%[/td]

[td]700,000[/td]

[td]400,000[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]8[/td]

[td]10%[/td]

[td]30%[/td]

[td]900,000[/td]

[td]660,000[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]9[/td]

[td]5%[/td]

[td]20%[/td]

[td]1,000,000[/td]

[td]820,000[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]10[/td]

[td]5%[/td]

[td]10%[/td]

[td]2,000,000[/td]

[td]1,000,000[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Content Balance Patch

● Domination Server

Item drop chance of Legendary/Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid and Eternal Snow Panax has been adjusted in the Tower of Black Dragon 1~4F.

Azureum Mineral Fluid and Eternal Snow Panax are now acquired from rare gathering material in Tower of Black Dragon 1~4F.

Domination Seal item drop chance has been adjusted.

● Field Boss

Item drop chance of the Dragonsteel Box from Nine Dragon Labyrinth and Sagittarion Valley 4F field boss has been adjusted.

The difficulty of the Krukan raid has been adjusted, which means your raid will undergo more seamlessly.

● War

HP of the Altar of Darkness has been adjusted.

The difficulty of the Bicheon Heist has been adjusted.

● Portal

Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid and Eternal Snow Panax can now be obtained more easily from Epic/Legendary gathering material in the Magic Square/Secret Peak 4~9F.

● Mystery

The Unique monster kill requirement in Grieving the Death of a Friend has been adjusted.

All requirements over 100 Monster kills have been changed to 50.

■ NPC Shop

● Darksteel-Purchasable Products from <Spacetime Shop> Lamper in Arcadia Village have changed.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Product[/th]

[th]Pre-Change[/th]

[th]Post-Change[/th]

[th]Daily Purchase Count[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Speed Ticket (1 Hour)[/td]

[td]3,000 Darksteel[/td]

[td]5,000 Darksteel[/td]

[td]10 -> 20 per day[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Rare Ice Crystal[/td]

[td]50,000 Darksteel[/td]

[td]2,000 Darksteel[/td]

[td]5000 per day[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Magic Stone Summon Ticket[/td]

[td]New Product[/td]

[td]200,000 Darksteel per each[/td]

[td]10 per day[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Spirit Treasure Summon Ticket[/td]

[td]New Product[/td]

[td]200,000 Darksteel per each[/td]

[td]10 per day[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Rare Oil[/td]

[td]New Product[/td]

[td]50,000 Darksteel per each[/td]

[td]20 per day[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Rare Snow Panax[/td]

[td]New Product[/td]

[td]50,000 Darksteel per each[/td]

[td]10 per day[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

● Prices of Dragonsteel-purchasable products from <Septaria> Sumacheon in Arcadia Spirit Village have changed.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Product[/th]

[th]Pre-Change[/th]

[th]Post-Change[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Uncommon Dragonsteel box[/td]

[td]20[/td]

[td]10[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Rare Dragonsteel box[/td]

[td]190[/td]

[td]95[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Epic Dragonsteel box[/td]

[td]1800[/td]

[td]900[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

● Darksteel-purchasable products from <Darksteel Exchanger> Mu Younggaek will adjust as follows;

[table]

[tr]

[th]Product[/th]

[th]Price Change[/th]

[th]Daily Purchase Count[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Glittering Powder[/td]

[td]2000 > 2500 (Darksteel)[/td]

[td]20 -> 200 per day[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Life Essence[/td]

[td]2000 > 2500 (Darksteel)[/td]

[td]20 -> 200 per day[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Shop

● Assassin Transformation Ticket price has changed.

Pre-Change: 200 Gold

Post-Change: 500,000 Darksteel

● ‘Gift History’ button will add up on the Gift Storage (For Sending) and that of (Received).

Gifting history can be searched from the records after the May 30th update and records that were taken before May 30th are not viewable.

● Special Spirit Summon Updated

The Epic Spirit ‘Blue Baron Mantata’ can be obtained through Special Spirit Special Summon.

Owned Divine Dragon’s Promise points targeting the previous special spirit summon will reset.

■ Crafting Manual

● Demon Summoning Scroll can now be crafted from <Scute Collector> Uhm Jinho in Domination Server.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Craftings[/th]

[th]Required Material[/th]

[th]Required Currency[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Demon Summoning Scroll x5[/td]

[td]Black Dragon's Scute x1[/td]

[td]50,000 Copper[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Old Sword Fragment[/td]

[td]Black Dragon's Scute x1[/td]

[td]50,000 Copper[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements