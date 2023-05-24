Patch of May 24

The prompter for classical attacks is clearer
The text describing the punishment of the zealot is more explicit
An automatic save has been added at the end of the prologue
The emotions are more visible
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The prompter for classical attacks is clearer
The text describing the punishment of the zealot is more explicit
An automatic save has been added at the end of the prologue
The emotions are more visible
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update