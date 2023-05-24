 Skip to content

CESSPOOL update for 24 May 2023

Patch of May 24

Share · View all patches · Build 11303599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The prompter for classical attacks is clearer

The text describing the punishment of the zealot is more explicit

An automatic save has been added at the end of the prologue

The emotions are more visible

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1394031 Depot 1394031
  • Loading history…
