1414: Crossroads update for 24 May 2023

3.0 Upgrade

Build 11303496

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been revised for a better user experience. Check it out. Now!

  • Fixed bad path to one of the beds in the Ruben Inn that would get Brendylynn stuck.
  • Updated Aarin Lohar, the blacksmith, with improved avatar images.
  • Added 150 icons for food items.
  • Enlarged the menu for the Ruben Inn restaurant to include all cooked food items.
  • Added rewards to all the achievements.
  • Improved the messages when an achievement is earned to show the name and icon of the reward.
  • Completed the quest system. It is now possible to get all 40 scrolls.
  • Added a "PARTY" button to the GUI, to bring up the party-changing scene.

