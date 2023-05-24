3.0 Upgrade

The game has been revised for a better user experience. Check it out. Now!
- Fixed bad path to one of the beds in the Ruben Inn that would get Brendylynn stuck.
- Updated Aarin Lohar, the blacksmith, with improved avatar images.
- Added 150 icons for food items.
- Enlarged the menu for the Ruben Inn restaurant to include all cooked food items.
- Added rewards to all the achievements.
- Improved the messages when an achievement is earned to show the name and icon of the reward.
- Completed the quest system. It is now possible to get all 40 scrolls.
- Added a "PARTY" button to the GUI, to bring up the party-changing scene.
Changed files in this update