Major Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11303477 · Last edited 24 May 2023 – 11:46:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello, citizens! Have you missed us? We are back to introduce a grand new update to you.

First things first: we added two new launch options for gaming preferences based on your hardware. Now players can choose between:

Default Beholder 3 launch option (using Unity’s Universal Render Pipeline) designed for low and mid performance machines – it ensures smooth gameplay and optimal performance on hardware with lower capabilities.

(using Unity’s Universal Render Pipeline) designed for low and mid performance machines – it ensures smooth gameplay and optimal performance on hardware with lower capabilities. Beholder 3 using High Definition Render Pipeline for high-performance machines and more demanding hardware, providing a better picture quality.

List of changes (may contain spoilers):

Added French language support.

Added Turkish language support.

Added several missing hints to gamepad controls.

Added several missing quest steps.

Added the possibility to scroll through graphic settings with a gamepad.

Added an alternative way to complete the “Tit for tat” quest. You can set a camera in Gunther Beislaus’ office and get a recording with a confession faster.

Added a game over condition if the player doesn’t complete the “Missing daughter” quest.

Made graphical changes to make the game details easier to see on the Steam Deck screen.

Made the music more dramatic if the player chooses not to pay Magnus Hermann.

Made the “Voyeur” achievement easier to obtain.

Made the “State-of-the-art” achievement be obtainable earlier in the story.

Changed the gamepad control assignments to make it more convenient for Steam Deck users.

Changed Albert Bühlow’s schedule to make sneaking into his apartment at night possible.

Changed Karsten Singer’s behavior to work in his office more often instead of chilling next to the underground entrance.

Changed Nora Helm’s behavior to no longer ask money for her services if Frank gave her medicine for free or for a small amount.

Fixed an issue with an incorrect amount of money debited after making a deal with Magnus Hermann.

Fixed an issue with Frank getting stuck in an apartment’s doorway during an NPC’s arrest.

Fixed an issue with Frank clipping through the refrigerator in Frederica Feinbein’s apartment.

Fixed an issue with Frank not being able to deliver mail to ministry employee after his arrest. The letter intended for that NPC will be automatically removed from the player's inventory, and new letters will be generated in the mailbox on the 1st floor.

Fixed an issue with the mailbox newspapers when using the right stick of the controller.

Fixed an issue with the player being able to give Frank a command during the pause.

Fixed an issue with the player not being able to fire Karsten Singer after gaining enough authority in the ministry.

Fixed an issue with NPCs playing walking animation without moving.

Fixed the camera behavior when the player started peeking through the keyhole repeatedly.

Fixed the display of some textures for minimum graphics preset.

Fixed several dialogue lines.

Removed several unnecessary quest steps.

Removed the possibility of blackmailing Sibyl Fels after finishing a quest with Kim’s personal file.

Removed the possibility of talking to a police officer near Kim’s hiding apartment after lying to him.

Removed the possibility to buy some quest items after completing the quests if they were used as evidence.

❗️ We recommend to start a new game because some of the fixed bugs may continue to reproduce in old saves. Glory to the Great Leader!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1570070/Beholder_3/