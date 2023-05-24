Deadnaut: Signal Lost - "Wild Moons" Update 1.1.1

Whether you've been caught in a hallucination storm and lasered phantoms, or tussled with the chaos that the Rip rains can bring, we hope you're enjoying the new newness of the Wild Moons update. Today we're tightening up a few bits and pieces with a small patch.

Notes? Oh, notes. Yep, got those right here:

Added

(Hotfix) "Downsample settlements textures" option in the Video & Audio menu. This setting is unsupported, and should only be used on VRAM-constrained systems where settlements fail to load as it has a noticeable impact on the quality of settlement heightmaps.

Balance

Fauna no longer break off so easily when Deadnaut moves out of range.

Megafauna with special abilities are now more likely to appear on T3 missions.

Black Market Codes appearing on final mission.

Enhancement

Fields will no longer automatically target all fauna. The field will now only latch onto megafauna or fauna that are actively targeting the Deadnaut.

Auto move is no longer marked as experimental.

Fixed

Visual discrepancy related to health on some types of fauna.

Some parameters related to settlement terrain and fauna changing between game loads.

Merged some upstream fixes into the optimised Mono runtime.

(Hotfix) An issue with carryovers that could cause settlements not to load.

(Hotfix) Degraded performance on settlements related to Wayfarer drone pathfinding.

