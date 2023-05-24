 Skip to content

Black Desert update for 24 May 2023

Dev Commentary Premiere - Land of the Morning Light

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Excited to set sail to the new region, Land of the Morning Light, this June?

Tune in to catch the exclusive, behind-the-scenes commentary on the Land of the Morning Light and more!

May 25, 2023

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]18:00 CEST[/td]
[td]12:00PM EDT[/td]
[td]9:00 AM PDT[/td][/tr][/table]

NAEU
[Youtube Channel](https://www.youtube.com/c/BlackDesertOnline style=button)

SEA
[Youtube Channel](https://www.youtube.com/@BlackDesert_SEA style=button)

TR/MENA
[Youtube Channel](https://www.youtube.com/@BlackDesert_TR_MENA style=button)

