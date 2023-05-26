 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heist Kitty: Multiplayer Cat Simulator Game update for 26 May 2023

Launching 13th June 🎉

Share · View all patches · Build 11303017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello feline friends!

We are thrilled to announce that Heist Kitty is going to be launching a day earlier than expected. Mark your calendars for Tuesday 13th June and get ready to embark on your new life as a cunning kitty!

That's not all - we still have some registration spots open for our exclusive Community Alpha Test. Rally your mischief-making friends and scurry over to our Discord where you can apply to join the Alpha test (applications on Steam have now reached capacity!).

This is your chance to get a sneak peak of the game and be part of shaping it's future. Don't miss out! The alpha test is closing on Tuesday 30th May.

Meow!~
The Heist Kitty Team

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1790361 Depot 1790361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link