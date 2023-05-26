Launching 13th June 🎉

Hello feline friends!

We are thrilled to announce that Heist Kitty is going to be launching a day earlier than expected. Mark your calendars for Tuesday 13th June and get ready to embark on your new life as a cunning kitty!

That's not all - we still have some registration spots open for our exclusive Community Alpha Test. Rally your mischief-making friends and scurry over to our Discord where you can apply to join the Alpha test (applications on Steam have now reached capacity!).

This is your chance to get a sneak peak of the game and be part of shaping it's future. Don't miss out! The alpha test is closing on Tuesday 30th May.

Meow!~

The Heist Kitty Team